Classes will be canceled for Ionia Public Schools after teacher passes

IONIA, Mich. – The Ionia Public Schools have canceled classes for students Thursday due to a veteran early childhood education teacher died over the weekend.

A letter was sent home with students Monday afternoon addressing classes being canceled this Thursday and the reason behind it.

The teacher, Kim Stewart , passed away Saturday. Ionia Public Schools officials canceled class the day of her funeral:

“After any death, grief reactions can vary depending on many factors. For some children, such feelings can be intense. Even if your student did not know this teacher, death can trigger memories of recent losses. We encourage you to talk with your child. How we, as adults, manage ourselves serves as an important model for helping kids handle death. It is important that they know they are loved and supported as they talk about their feelings. If they want to attend the funeral, we encourage you or another adult to accompany them.”