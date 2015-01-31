Greyhound organization looking for foster and adoption homes

Posted 9:16 AM, January 31, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- GRACE is looking for adoption and foster homes for their greyhounds.  GRACE stands for Greyhound Retirement Adoption Care & Education and takes care of retired racing dogs.  GRACE holds information and adoption stations on the third Saturday of each month at the Petco on Alpine in Walker, and the fourth Saturday each month at PetSmart on 28th Street in Kentwood.  For more information, go to GRACE's website at houndsofgrace.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s