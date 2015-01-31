Greyhound organization looking for foster and adoption homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- GRACE is looking for adoption and foster homes for their greyhounds. GRACE stands for Greyhound Retirement Adoption Care & Education and takes care of retired racing dogs. GRACE holds information and adoption stations on the third Saturday of each month at the Petco on Alpine in Walker, and the fourth Saturday each month at PetSmart on 28th Street in Kentwood. For more information, go to GRACE's website at houndsofgrace.org.