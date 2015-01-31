GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- GRACE is looking for adoption and foster homes for their greyhounds. GRACE stands for Greyhound Retirement Adoption Care & Education and takes care of retired racing dogs. GRACE holds information and adoption stations on the third Saturday of each month at the Petco on Alpine in Walker, and the fourth Saturday each month at PetSmart on 28th Street in Kentwood. For more information, go to GRACE's website at houndsofgrace.org.
Greyhound organization looking for foster and adoption homes
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
