Greenville student diagnosed with whooping cough

GREENVILLE, Mich. –A student at Greenville Public Schools has been diagnosed with whooping cough.

According to a letter sent home to parents Wednesday by Superintendent Peter Haines, the district is working with the Mid Michigan District Health Department to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Children who haven’t completed a full course of pertussis vaccinations will be excluded from school if the disease is known to be present in their building ONLY,” Haines wrote in his letter.

Another school official confirms that the person who was diagnosed is a high school student.

Whooping cough is primarily spread by a bacteria through sneezing and coughing. The time between exposure and symptoms is typically seven to 10 days but could be as much as three weeks.

Early symptoms can include sneezing, runny nose, dry coughing and a fever. The disease is at its most contagious in this stage.

More serious symptoms are prolonged coughing spells and difficulty breathing.

Haines asks that all parents of Greenville students check their child’s immunization records. Children should receive five doses of a pertussis vaccine between the ages of 2 months and 4 to 6 years old. A booster shot between ages 10 and 12 is also recommended.

If you have any questions about whooping cough, you are asked to contact the Mid Michigan District Health Department at 989-831-5237. You can also read more about it from the Centers for Disease Control.