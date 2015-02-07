GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-The Local Epicurean is known for its organic pastas made from Michigan ingredients. They have a special for Valentine's Day date special called "Epicurean Blush". It includes a three course meal of Lobster and Roses and includes a Dark Truffle Class. It costs $169 per couple. For more information, go to thelocalepicurean.com.
The Local Epicurean has a unique Valentine’s gift idea
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
