Wyoming semi-truck driver hit by car

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A 50-year-old Wyoming man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while standing near his semi-truck Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:38 a.m. in the area on W. Randall Street near 64th Avenue in Coopersville, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The semi-truck driver was outside his vehicle picking up paper that he lost from his load and was struck by another vehicle, deputies said.

He suffered a leg fracture and is currently listed in stable condition. The other driver, a 21-year-old Coopersville man, was not injured in the crash.