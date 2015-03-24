Kalamazoo Ministry with Community expansion project announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich.-- The Ministry with Community announced plans for a huge expansion on Tuesday. The "Rebuilding Lives Campaign" has raised $4 million of the $6 million it needs to build the new center.

The current location, just a few blocks away from the site of the new one is bursting at the seams. The 64 seat dining room serves nearly 300 lunches everyday. High demand means cramped and often hectic service.

"There's a very real urgency here with the condition of the building that we're in, the layout." explains Rob Oakleaf, executive director for the Ministry with Community. "It's cramped, especially when the weather gets too hot, when the weather gets too cold we are over flowing."

By 2016 with only $1 million in funding to go, the Ministry will open a new building with a kitchen double the size of the current one. The new facility located behind Shakespear's Pub in Kalamazoo will have additional spaces for laundry, storage lockers and on site social assistance. To contribute to the project visit the Ministry's website.