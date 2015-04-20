Suspect heading to trial after video shows fight, woman run over by car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jalin Smith-Walker is going to trial after officials say she ran another woman over with her car during a fight on Grand Rapids’ southeast side earlier this month.

During a probable cause hearing Wednesday in 61st District Court, Judge Jennifer L. Faber ordered the 19-year-old to stand trial on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, according to online court records.

Officials say cell phone video from April 6 shows Smith-Walker’s fight with 19-year-old Sierra Washington in the area of Prospect Avenue SE and Garden Street.   Smith-Walker was ordered to have no contact with Washington as part of her bond.

 

