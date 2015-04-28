Kirk Gibson diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease

DETROIT, Mich — Former Detroit Tiger great and current FOX Sports Detroit analyst Kirk Gibson has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Gibson, played for the Tigers from 1979 to 1987 and again from 1993 to 1995 and was part of the 1984 World Series Championship team, he was most recently the manger of the Arizona Diamondbacks form 2010-2014.

Gibson was brought back to the Fox Sports Detroit broadcast team this year but has not been on since opening day.

