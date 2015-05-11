Severe weather possible this afternoon

Posted 9:59 AM, May 11, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST MICHIGAN – A foggy start to this morning has finally given way to a bit of sunshine…but what does that mean for the rest of this afternoon?

A cold front is on our doorstep, and that will be the trigger for thunderstorms this afternoon.  The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has kept most of our area under a “slight” risk meaning that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible today.

spc

So you’re probably thinking…what does that mean for me?

Here’s the timeline for this afternoon’s storm chances.  Lighter showers move in around lunchtime and have the potential to get stronger between 2-5 p.m. today.  If we see any severe weather, here are some of the threats to expect.

image1

If severe storms form, they will be a result of some larger hail and straightline wind gusts over 60 mph this afternoon.  Flooding is also a possibility, but that will be very dependent upon how long these storms stick around in their respective areas.

For the most up to date conditions, as well as FOX 17 Live Radar, you can always visit https://fox17online.com/weather

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s