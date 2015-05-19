Festival of the Arts 2015: New app, food vendors and more

Posted 9:53 AM, May 19, 2015, by
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Organizers with Festival of the Arts announced its plans for the 2015 event, including some changes.

Four new vendors will be joining the lineup, including vegan options and a smartphone app has been developed to help visitors navigate the 46th annual event.

Festival co-chair Kellie Colosky-Garza and professor Andrew Rozema join Fox 17 in the studio with the details.

For a full list of performances and other details, visit the festival's Website.

 

 

1 Comment