Festival of the Arts 2015: New app, food vendors and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Organizers with Festival of the Arts announced its plans for the 2015 event, including some changes.
Four new vendors will be joining the lineup, including vegan options and a smartphone app has been developed to help visitors navigate the 46th annual event.
Festival co-chair Kellie Colosky-Garza and professor Andrew Rozema join Fox 17 in the studio with the details.
For a full list of performances and other details, visit the festival's Website.
Giles
There’s a much more useful app on the horizon: http://www.thefestivalapp.com/