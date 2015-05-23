2 bikers taken to hospital after crash

WYOMING, Mich.–Two bikers crashed their motorcycles early Saturday morning.

Wyoming Police said the two crashes happened along Chicago Drive and Grandville Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said they are treating the two crashes as one, since the bikers were riding together.

Both bikers were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Someone close to one of the victims said, one biker broke his wrist, leg and had to undergo surgery having pins put into his leg.

Police said speed does appear to be a factor.