Craft Corner – Chameleon Pens

Posted 11:19 AM, May 28, 2015
Create and Craft stops by to tell us more about their 24 hour crafting channel, website and shows us some of the tools of the crafting trade.

Chameleon Color Tones are double-ended pens with each nib giving you a different effect; both of which can be infused with the Toning Medium. Create stunning effects such as 3D, smooth transitions, highlighting, shading, gradations and lending - all with one pen.

Ideal for all papercrafts, manga graphic and fine art, each pen goes from a hint of a tint and graduates to rich tones.

Ideal World Create and Craft presenter, Stephanie Weightman, is a passionate crafter with a vast range of skills from which to choose for her lively and informative demonstrations. She looks to make craft approachable, fun and something for all the family to do and, for Stephanie, crafting is a way of life.

Visit Create and Craft for all your crafting questions, ideas, needs and wants!

 

