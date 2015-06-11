Wayland makes quick work of St. Clair, advances to the state championship game

Posted 2:06 PM, June 11, 2015, by , Updated at 09:07PM, June 11, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST LANSING, Mich -- The Wayland softball team mercied St. Clair, 11-0, in 5 innings Friday at Michigan State's Secchia Stadium.

The Wildcats scored 4 runs in the first inning and 7 more in the 5th.  Leigha Morse had 2 hits, drove in 3 and scored a run and Haley Houck had 2 hits, scored 2 runs and drove in a run.

Mallory Teunissen was sharp in the circle as usual, allowing just 2 hits while striking out 9.

Wayland (35-2) will play Frankenmuth (37-3) Saturday at 10 a.m. in the division 2 state championship game.

