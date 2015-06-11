Wayland makes quick work of St. Clair, advances to the state championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- The Wayland softball team mercied St. Clair, 11-0, in 5 innings Friday at Michigan State's Secchia Stadium.

The Wildcats scored 4 runs in the first inning and 7 more in the 5th. Leigha Morse had 2 hits, drove in 3 and scored a run and Haley Houck had 2 hits, scored 2 runs and drove in a run.

Mallory Teunissen was sharp in the circle as usual, allowing just 2 hits while striking out 9.

Wayland (35-2) will play Frankenmuth (37-3) Saturday at 10 a.m. in the division 2 state championship game.