Lululemon recalls women’s tops after wardrobe malfunction results in injuries

BETHESDA, Md. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of thousands of women’s tops by Lululemon, after injuries resulting from the elastic drawstrings.

Below is the information on this recall.

lululemon athletica women’s tops — When the elastic draw cord with a hard tip in the hood or around the neck area is pulled or caught on something and released, it can snap back, impact the face area and result in injury. About 133,000 units are impacted in the United States. There were seven reported incidents, resulting in seven injuries to the face and eye.

The recalled tops have an elastic draw cord with hard metal or plastic tips in the hood or around the neck area. Recalled tops come in a variety of colors and styles. Consumers should stop wearing the tops with the elastic draw cord and either remove the draw cord or contact lululemon to request a new, non-elastic draw cord with written instructions on how to replace the draw cord. Click here for additional information on this recall.