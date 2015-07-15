60 marijuana plants seized in St. Joseph raid

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department busted a marijuana production and distribution operation Tuesday.

Tuesday, investigators from the St. Joseph County Area Narcotics, SCAN, executed two search warrants at two locations in Park Township.  Together, they seized sixty marijuana plants and arrested two men and one woman on several charges including: Manufacturing Marijuana, Delivery of Marijuana, Felony Firearms, and Maintaining a Drug House.

Anyone with tips and / or information can call SCAN at 269-467-9045 ext. 245.

