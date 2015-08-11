Second chemical spill at Haviland Enterprises in a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Emergency crews on Tuesday were called to a chemical spill at Haviland Enterprises, 421 Ann St. NW, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Fire department officials on the scene tell FOX 17 that roughly 200 gallons of sodium hydroxide spilled inside the plant. Roughly 50 gallons went into a storm drain that empties into a creek that flows to the Grand River.

The sodium hydroxide did not mix with any other chemicals, and officials say that when it is diluted in the Grand River they don't believe it will pose any threat to the public.

The plant was not evacuated and no injuries were reported.

This is the second chemical incident reported at the plant in a month. On July 14, police and fire crews were called to Haviland after the "release of an oxidizer." Haviland is a company that mixes raw chemicals.

FOX 17 has a crew on the scene and we'll update this story as we have more information.