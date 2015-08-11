Second chemical spill at Haviland Enterprises in a month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Emergency crews on Tuesday were called to a chemical spill at Haviland Enterprises, 421 Ann St. NW, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.
Fire department officials on the scene tell FOX 17 that roughly 200 gallons of sodium hydroxide spilled inside the plant. Roughly 50 gallons went into a storm drain that empties into a creek that flows to the Grand River.
The sodium hydroxide did not mix with any other chemicals, and officials say that when it is diluted in the Grand River they don't believe it will pose any threat to the public.
The plant was not evacuated and no injuries were reported.
This is the second chemical incident reported at the plant in a month. On July 14, police and fire crews were called to Haviland after the "release of an oxidizer." Haviland is a company that mixes raw chemicals.
FOX 17 has a crew on the scene and we'll update this story as we have more information.
2 comments
edge-a-cated
Sodium Hydroxide is not an acid, it is a base. Exactly the opposite of an acid.
Frustrated with haviland
When are they gonna fine this company enough money to make it hurt enough they actually stop doing business this way? How many times do they need to shut down surrounding businesses and draining the emergency services before a very severe penalty is assessed. If they can’t do business safely they need to be put out of business.