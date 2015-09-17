‘Jeopardy!’ contestant tricks Alex Trebek into saying Turd Ferguson on air

“Saturday Night Live” fans watching “Jeopardy!” on Wednesday got quite a hilarious surprise.

A contestant named Talia got host Alex Trebek to say the name Turd Ferguson with her Final Jeopardy answer: “What is the Love Ballad of Turd Ferguson?”

As all good SNL fans know, Turd Ferguson is the pseudonym for Norm MacDonald’s Burt Reynolds. MacDonald played Reynolds several times on the SNL skit “Celebrity Jeopardy,” even making an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special.