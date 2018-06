This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- ALLENDALE, Mich -- Ferris State beat GLIAC rival Grand Valley State 61-24 Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium. The win is the fourth in a row for Ferris State over GVSU. Quarterback Jason Vander Laan completes a 4-0 record against the Lakers throwing for 419 yards, rushing for 77 and compiling six total touchdowns in the win. Filed in: Sports Topics: Ferris State University, GVSU Sports Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email