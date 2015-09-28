Hair dryer on the blink? Try the leaf blower
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Think twice about using hand dryers – they spread bacteria from toilets onto you
-
‘I can’t just sit around’ — Woman with cancer makes dresses for kids all over the globe
-
Spring Break beauty essentials can be found at Meijer
-
Spring hair tips and tricks with Megan Hislop
-
Looking for a fun high-intensity workout? Try WERQ Dance Fitness!
-
-
New salon opens in Creston neighborhood
-
Dad accused of putting toddlers in dryer and posting videos to Snapchat
-
2 hockey bus crash victims misidentified: One survived; the other did not
-
Woman in labor officiates wedding of another woman in labor
-
Growlers gearing up for 2018 season
-
-
14-foot Burmese python loose in Indiana city, police warn
-
New Jersey teen earns college degree before graduating high school
-
CDC expands E. coli warning to all romaine lettuce