Clerk who refused to marry same-sex couples says she met with Pope Francis

WASHINGTON — Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who spent six days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, met privately with Pope Francis last week during his visit to the United States, her legal team said.
The meeting took place Thursday at the Vatican Embassy in Washington, according to the statement on the Liberty Council website.
Mat Staver, the lawyer for Davis, said the session lasted 10 minutes and was just between the Pope, his client and her husband. He said pictures were taken and will be released at some point. He didn’t say when or why they weren’t being released immediately.
“I was humbled to meet Pope Francis. Of all people, why me?” Davis said in the statement. “Pope Francis was kind, genuinely caring, and very personable. He even asked me to pray for him. Pope Francis thanked me for my courage and told me to ‘stay strong.'”
The Vatican has not commented on the statement by the Liberty Council, but Francis was asked a question about public officials refusing to carry out their duties as a matter conscience, during a Sunday news conference on his flight from Philadelphia to Rome.
No direct mention of Davis was made.
“I can say the conscientious objection is a right that is a part of every human right. It is a right,” Francis said. “Conscientious objection must enter into every juridical structure because it is a right, a human right.”
A federal judge ordered Davis to jail earlier this month over her refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in the Kentucky county where she’s clerk. Before being ordered to jail, Davis also refused to allow clerks in her office to issue licenses. She cited her biblical opposition to same-sex marriage.
Davis spent six days in jail for contempt of federal court. Since her release, Davis has allowed the licenses to be issued, but only with her name and title removed. Each license includes a statement saying it is issued “pursuant to a court order.”
Kevin Rahe
Obergefell removes the only thing anyone can say has always been an essential element of marriage. The dissenting judges don’t merely disagree with the rationale behind the majority opinion, they find the decision itself ILLEGITIMATE. Even the majority opinion acknowledges that dissent is reasonable and expected. Why should ANYONE take the decision seriously?
thomas
why is this story even newsworthy? she should have been removed from her position for not doing her job. and who cares what the pope says? The church and all religions are a joke, just sucking money from ignorant people!!
Kevin Rahe
Perhaps you could explain to Kim the reasons that the government does things like shift taxes from married to unmarried people and allow a surviving spouse to receive a deceased spouse’s social security benefits if they were greater than the surviving spouse’s, and then show her how those reasons apply equally to same-sex couples.
Tracey
This bigots 15 minutes is about up.
Ben Bunting
Agreed
Kevin Rahe
So we should just put people in prison who refuse to comply with laws that are based only on emotion and devoid of logic and reason?
Franklin
Kim Davis and the Pope are wrong.
Kevin Rahe
Yet you’re unable to actually explain why according to reason and logic.
Mama Mary
Perhaps every county clerks office should advertise what laws they will and won’t obey so we know beforehand?
Reggie Funkpotato
Perhaps a billboard outside- I’d rather know before I get out of my car if they’ll issue me a gun permit or not based on how they “feel” about guns.
Kevin Rahe
She’s obeying the laws of her state, which would still be valid if not for the illogic and unreason employed by the SCOTUS. She’s also preserving the idea that marriage is something in particular and important to society, rather than nothing in particular and unimportant to anyone besides those who agree to be a part of it.
Reggie Funkpotato
The law was struck down by a higher ruling- whether you disagree with the ruling or not- so again she is choosing based on how she “feels” what laws she will and will not follow. I would just like to know by something like a billboard out front, what laws the clerk inside is choosing to follow based on how they feel.
Kevin Rahe
No one is being denied a marriage license in the county where Mrs. Davis is Clerk, and one that the state said it will recognize. But she’s still being sued because she won’t give her personal stamp of approval to them. The people behind the Obergefell decision aren’t happy with leaving to each his own. They demand nothing less than full support and cooperation from everyone. Simply being treated fairly isn’t good enough for them. The weaker a thing to be protected, the stronger that protection must be. Homosexual relationships are a very weak thing – they wouldn’t be so much as a blip on anyone’s radar without government recognition and support – which turns them into a tyranny.
Reggie Funkpotato
Wow paranoid much?
Actually nothing you said disputes my point- I’d just like to know what laws each govt official is going to follow before I make a trip there.
I think the continued legal action isn’t to force Davis to admit homosexuality is ok but I think both sides want to clear up the legal fog of the marriage licenses that were issued. What needs to happen is the Kentucky legislature needs to change the forms so that those who object to signing them don’t have to and anyone else can.
Homosexuality is not a weak thing- it’s a biological thing that’s been happening since the beginning.
Kevin Rahe
Compared to heterosexual relationships, homosexual relationships are indeed a very weak thing. The former involves the most powerful creative force available to human beings, the ability to create another one. Such relationships can build a society. Or they can burn a society, which is why we have all these constructs and expectations and rituals that serve to regulate them, the most important of which we call marriage. Homosexual relationships, by comparison, are completely impotent. They involve no creative ability at all, and in fact cannot directly affect anyone other than those who freely choose to engage in them. They are impotent and as such warrant no interest on the part of the rest of society. It’s certainly silly at best to regulate them the way we regulate relationships between men and women.
Reggie Funkpotato
Your logical fallacy here is a false dichotomy- I wasn’t comparing two things but simply refuting that homosexuality and homosexual relationships and love are a weak thing.
Kevin Rahe
How can you refute something I said with an argument you’ve essentially admitted is off-topic?
Kevin Rahe
And if you really think that homosexual relationships shouldn’t be compared to heterosexual ones, then work to get the government to stop setting up such comparisons.
Reggie Funkpotato
Where did I state they “shouldn’t” be compared?? Homosexual relationships are not a weak thing. (Notice the period)
Kevin Rahe
I indicated that homosexual relationships are a weak thing when compared to heterosexual relationships. You indicated that they’re not a weak thing, but gave no basis for your assertion. I suppose you could claim that toilet tissue is not a weak thing as well, as long as you avoid comparing it to any other kind of paper.