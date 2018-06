GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – They say being a police officer often runs in the family. A Grand Rapids officer worked one of his last shifts with his son overnight.

Les Smith is retiring Thursday after 25 years with the Grand Rapids Police Department. Smith is a detective with the Major Case Team.

Last night, he worked the night shift with his son, Tyler, who is also a Grand Rapids officer.

The department tweeted out the picture of the two Wednesday morning after their shift.