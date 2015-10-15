Three facing sex trafficking charges connected to Holland, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are facing federal charges for the alleged sex trafficking of minors in the Holland and Grand Rapids areas. Anthony Troy Wilson-Lackey, Stephanie Ann Martin, and Shyron Dionte Smith were all involved in a teenage prostitution operation in September and October of 2014, according to court documents released Oct. 13.

Martin allegedly posted online prostitution ads for two 16-year-old girls after Wilson-Lackey, who officials believe was the pimp, met with the teens. Smith, his cousin, allegedly drove the victims to Holland to have sex with several men at an apartment complex.

According to court documents, Martin called a man in jail and mentioned the prostitution operation, saying that Wilson-Lackey “got ’em running.”

An undercover Grand Rapids Police officer responded to one of the online prostitution ads on Oct. 22, 2014. After a police raid, one of the 16-year-old victims told investigators she was working for a man they later identified as Wilson-Lackey, according to court documents.

He is facing a charge of sex trafficking children, while Martin and Smith are both facing conspiracy to sex traffic children.