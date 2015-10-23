On the Trail: Setting up your blind

If you've never set up a ground blind before, we hooked up with the best at Al & Bob`s Sports to find the best way to set up your ground blind.
- Make sure you have good ground cover. You are putting a foreign object in deer territory.
- Be very quiet. Clear out the brush ahead of time and have a densely wooded background.
- Think about using a hub-style blind - easy to set up.
- Black yourself out, but make sure there is orange visible on all sides.
- If you are on state land, make sure your name and address is on it.
Submit your Big Buck photos for a chance to win a $20 gift certificate or the Grand Prize of a $250 hunting blind and a $250 shopping spree at Al & Bob's. Submit them on the Al & Bob's Facebook page here. Last week's winner was Cody Robrahn.