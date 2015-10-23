On the Trail: Setting up your blind

If you've never set up a ground blind before,  we hooked up with the best at Al & Bob`s Sports to find the best way to set up your ground blind.

  • Make sure you have good ground cover. You are putting a foreign object in deer territory.
  • Be very quiet.  Clear out the brush ahead of time and have a densely wooded background.
  • Think about using a hub-style blind - easy to set up.
  • Black yourself out, but make sure there is orange visible on all sides.
  • If you are on state land, make sure your name and address is on it.

