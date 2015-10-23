On the Trail: Setting up your blind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've never set up a ground blind before, we hooked up with the best at Al & Bob`s Sports to find the best way to set up your ground blind.

Make sure you have good ground cover. You are putting a foreign object in deer territory.

Be very quiet. Clear out the brush ahead of time and have a densely wooded background.

Think about using a hub-style blind - easy to set up.

Black yourself out, but make sure there is orange visible on all sides.

If you are on state land, make sure your name and address is on it.

Submit your Big Buck photos for a chance to win a $20 gift certificate or the Grand Prize of a $250 hunting blind and a $250 shopping spree at Al & Bob's. Submit them on the Al & Bob's Facebook page here. Last week's winner was Cody Robrahn.