State police searching for ‘dangerous’ home invasion suspect

PAW PAW, Mich–The search is on for a man state police believe was involved in a home invasion Wednesday.

Troopers said William “Billy” Alan Statler, III, 39, is wanted for questioning after several people broke into a home around 9 a.m. Wednesday. They said the home invasion was discovered by the property owner’s adult son, as well as a neighbor, who’d noticed the suspect’s vehicle parked inside the garage.

The witnesses said Statler was found in the living area of the home. When the two men confronted the suspect, he got away from them and ran off.

Troopers said a female suspect–Erin Scruggs, 36–was also found inside the home. She was taken to the Van Buren County Jail on home invasion charges.

State police are asking for the public’s help in finding Statler. They’ve linked him to several other crimes in Van Buren and Berrien Counties, but warn he has stolen firearms and should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information about Statler’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the MSP Paw Paw post at 269-657-5551.