Watch: November storm in 360 degrees

HOLLAND, Mich. – While Lake Michigan put on quite a show the last couple of days, the City of Holland put on a bit of a social media show on YouTube.

The city posted two videos of a 360 degree look at the waves crashing over the pier at Holland State Park on Thursday. You can use your mouse to click around in the video and change your viewpoint of the waves.

This works in most browsers (not Safari) or in the YouTube app on your mobile device. Click here for the City of Holland YouTube channel.