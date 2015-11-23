Adele’s new album sells 2.3 million copies in 3 days

NEW YORK (AP) — Adele’s new album “25” has sold more than 2.3 million copies in the United States during its first three days on the market, a stunning number for a music industry that has seen sales steadily fall in the digital era.

To put that into perspective, only three other discs have sold more than a million copies all year so far.

Nielsen Music said Monday that Adele will almost certainly break the one-week record for sales, set by ‘NSYNC in 2000 with 2.4 million for “No Strings Attached.”

Adele performed her hit “Hello” on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend. That track alone has sold 2.5 million copies in the four weeks it has been on the market.