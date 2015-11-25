× State House committee set to take up $5 billion Switch data center legislation

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A package of bills aimed at paving the way for a massive new development project at the site of the former Steelcase Pyramid building will come up for the first time next week in Lansing.

The House Tax Policy Committee is scheduled to take up house bills 5074, 5075 and 5076 on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Nevada-based cloud storage company Switch confirmed it has plans to purchase the former Steelcase Pyramid office building to be used for a 2 million square foot, $5 billion SUPERNAP data center.

The bills up for consideration seek sales, property and use tax exemptions for Switch, and are critical to the future of the project. If they are not approved, there is no deal, according to officials with The Right Place Program in Grand Rapids, which worked on the Switch deal over the past couple of months.

“Until this legislation is passed there is no deal,” Birgit Klohs, president and CEO of Right Place Michigan told FOX 17 earlier this month.

“Nothing has been signed, no building has been sold, no one has been hired.”

The Switch data center development is expected to bring as many as 1,000 new jobs to the area, and billions in investment over the years.