Driver, 19, ejected from vehicle after crashing into tree

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old driver sustained serious injuries after driving off the road and into a tree before being thrown from his vehicle.

The crash happened Saturday night around 11 on County Road 380 just west of 44th Street, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver, who was in a Silverado pick up truck, was heading west on CR 380 when he crossed the center line and drove off the road. The driver hit a tree and was ejected from the truck. He was the only one in the vehicle, according to investigators.

It’s unclear what caused the teen to veer off the road.

According to deputies, the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was flown to Bronson Hospital with “major” injuries.