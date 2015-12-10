Jared Fogle co-conspirator sentenced to 27 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The former director of a charitable foundation started by ex-Subway pitchman Jared Fogle begged a federal judge for leniency in a tearful address to the court before being sentenced to 27 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Russell Taylor choked back tears Thursday as he asked U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt for a sentence that would allow him to someday reunite with his family and children and rebuild his relationships with them.

After he pleaded guilty to child exploitation and child porn charges, Taylor begged Pratt to “not allow me to rot in the landfill of lost souls” with a long prison term. The 44-year-old Indianapolis man also apologized to his victims as his supporters wept in the courtroom.

Taylor was executive director of a nonprofit Fogle started to fight childhood obesity.

Prosecutors say Fogle received photos or videos from Taylor of eight of Taylor’s 12 child victims.

Fogle was sentenced last month to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to trading in child pornography and paying for sex with underage girls.

Taylor will have lifetime supervision after he has served his sentence.

