Bank robber writes ‘Merry Christmas’ on demand note

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Police say a bank robber gave a teller a note that both demanded cash and wished the teller a merry Christmas.

Gwinnett County police said in a news release that they are looking for a man who entered a BB&T bank in Buford on Monday and handed a teller a note requesting money. At the end of the note, the suspect had written, “Merry Christmas.”

Police say the suspect had a beard and was wearing a blue cap, blue jeans, black hoodie and white gloves.

Police say the robber got away with a small amount of cash