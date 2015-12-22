Domestic violence suspect turns himself after nearly 3 month search

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fugitive recently featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted has turned himself in to authorities after a nearly three-month search.

Aaron Lavell Sexton, 23, was one of 24 fugitives named in October as part of Silent Observer’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign. To date, only four of the initial 24 suspects named in the multi-jurisdictional law enforcement effort remain at large.

Sexton was taken into custody on December 16 after he turned himself in to the Kent County Jail. His outstanding warrants include domestic violence charges out of Kentwood and Wyoming as well as multiple warrants from Kent County, including a probation violation.

Sexton remains in custody in the Kent County Jail as of early Tuesday morning.