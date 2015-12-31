Frankly Speaking: Chilly NYE Night

Good morning everyone, it’s shaping up to be a fairly decent New Year’s Eve, but there have been a few things going on already this morning.

A moderate band of snow dusted the roads this morning, and with temps below freezing, this created a few slick spots.

One area in particular was near Knapp and Fuller by Three Mile in Grand Rapids. Roads became a sheet of ice, with several cars off the side of the road. The road was even closed for a period of time! This was a very localized area that had issues, because a couple of blocks away, the roads were wet.

A few more lake effect snow bands will develop throughout today, causing the potential for similar issues into New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Snowfall totals throughout Friday morning will be 1″ or less. This is on par with what we received this morning as well, but that can almost be more dangerous than a lot of snow sometimes.

Quick bursts of localized snow will create a few slick spots, especially on the side roads. As you’re heading to your destination tonight, please be aware of these areas. Most main roads will remain wet, but as the night moves along, temps fall into the upper 20s, causing the potential for some black ice.

Isolated snow showers will be possible about 3 hours from midnight, but the wind chill is what you’ll really feel.

As the clock strikes midnight and we transition into the New Year, the wind will remain out of the west at 15-20 mph, causing it to feel like 15 degrees!

As you head home from the football watch parties and other NYE celebrations, temps will teeter on feeling near 10 degrees! Bundle up as you’re out the door and watch for slick spots on the roads. Be safe and have a great New Year! We’ll be off tomorrow morning, so have a great weekend as well. I’m gonna watch a little football and enjoy the extended weekend.

Still have today's data to include, but it'll go down as the warmest December on record in GR. #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/vSijnawlQL — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) December 31, 2015

P.S. A quick note: December is the warmest month in history of record keeping since 1893, with temps averaging almost 40 degrees! I definitely picked a good year to move here, am I right?! :)