Founders announces expansion of brewery operations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing continues to grow and announced Tuesday that it will be expanding into another facility.

The expansion will be to accommodate the growing warehouse and distribution needs, according to the brewery. The new facility will also include a brewhouse focusing on specialty and experimental beers and expanding the barrel-aging process.

The new facility will be at 900 Hynes Street SW and will be 190,000 square feet. It is only a mile away from the brewery’s Grandville Avenue location.

Founders will begin operations in the new facility on January 29. The brewery says they are likely to hire more employees for the expansion as well.