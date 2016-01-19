Founders announces expansion of brewery operations

Posted 12:04 PM, January 19, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
founders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing continues to grow and announced Tuesday that it will be expanding into another facility.

The expansion will be to accommodate the growing warehouse and distribution needs, according to the brewery. The new facility will also include a brewhouse focusing on specialty and experimental beers and expanding the barrel-aging process.

The new facility will be at 900 Hynes Street SW and will be 190,000 square feet.  It is only a mile away from the brewery’s Grandville Avenue location.

Founders will begin operations in the new facility on January 29.  The brewery says they are likely to hire more employees for the expansion as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s