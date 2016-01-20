Four women arrested in spa prostitution bust

HARRISON TWP., Mich. – Four women have been arrested and charged for offering sex acts to male clients at a Macomb County spa.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team had been investigating the Sun Chinese Spa at the time of the arrests. Detectives had learned that the business had been advertising for customers online. Investigators used surveillance and undercover detectives and then got a search warrant on January 14 to seize records at the business. The business has been closed.

Five women, all employees, were arrested. One woman was released after it was discovered that she had just arrived in Michigan on the same day the search was conducted. The four women were charged with Maintaining a House of Prostitution, Accosting & Soliciting, and Using a Computer to Commit Crime.

The women are:

Meijuan Yu, 49

Suhua Mei, 44

Hongmei Qu, 26

Xiaoying Yu, 51

All four are from Harrison Township. Investigators say Mei is in the U.S. illegally. The immigration status of the other three is unknown.