Washington bill would require students to learn cursive

Posted 3:58 PM, January 25, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FILE

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers are considering a bill that would make the instruction of cursive writing mandatory in all Washington state schools.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Pam Roach of Auburn, says students should be learning how to read and write cursive because it’s “part of being an American.”

Most school districts in the state give their teachers the option to include cursive in their curriculum.

A fifth-grade teacher in Olympia, Amy Koster, says she wants students to learn cursive, but that there’s just not enough time to teach it. She says she has students learn it though homework assignments, rather than in class.

State Superintendent Randy Dorn says there are other priorities that schools should be focusing on, such as students’ typing skills.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Cursive speaking

    It’s like going to school to become an anistiziologist and part of the curriculum is a yoga class. Some ignorant persons beliefe being forced on others, is all it is and most of our problems.

    Reply