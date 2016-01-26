Dream Wedding Couple #2 - selected at random - is Kacie Swift and Termaine Quezada. Hear their story above. Voting begins on January 29.
Dream Wedding Couple #2 – Kacie Swift and Termaine Quezada
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Supreme Court rules for Colorado baker who wouldn’t make same-sex wedding cake
-
Woman in labor officiates wedding of another woman in labor
-
ROYAL WEDDING: Here are the highlights and all the big moments
-
Royal wedding guests are selling their goody bags online for as much as $10,000
-
Michigan couples featured in Smirnoff campaign
-
-
DNR seeking Upper Peninsula state park wedding photos
-
Determined bride is married just days after crocodile rips off arm
-
ROYAL WEDDING: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry wed
-
Best-selling author holding Money & Marriage Event
-
‘It terrifies me’: Video shows stranger enter bedroom and expose himself as baby, mom sleep
-
-
Bride’s mother snaps pic of wedding crasher suspected of stealing newlyweds’ gifts
-
Bride’s mother snaps pic of wedding crasher suspected of stealing newlyweds’ gifts
-
Fight brews with farmer who bars LGBT weddings at orchard