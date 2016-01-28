× Newly-crowned Gerber Baby hails from Michigan

TROY, Mich. — Baby food giant Gerber has named the winner of its annual Gerber Baby contest: 7-month-old Isla from Troy, Michigan.

Baby Isla lives with her parents, Rachael and Grayson, and her older sister, Nora. Her photo was picked from more than 170,000 entries.

Isla’s parents have reason to be excited beyond just having a perfectly-dimpled, adorable baby. They will receive $50,000 in prize money from Gerber.

Isla, in the meantime, will have photos shared on Gerber’s social media outlets.