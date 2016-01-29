‘It was the right thing to do’: GR stylist donates kidney to client on transplant list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., -- Years after Jud Lynch first sat in Becky Richard's chair at Eastown Salon for a haircut, the two sat in nearby rooms at Saint Mary's Hospital this week, after Richard donated her kidney to him. Both underwent successful surgeries on January 25th.

"Becky is very kind and gentle and loving person, I knew that from the day I met her," Lynch told FOX 17 News. "It's such an altruistic thing to do something like

this. And not being related, not being close friends. We were associates."

Lynch, 62, had been a client at Eastown Salon for the past 15 years, where he recalls pleasant conversations and swapping stories with Richard.

"You know, small talk, and I knew he loved his family a lot, because he would always talk about his girls," explained Richard.

This fall, she learned Lynch, who was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at 13 and kidney disease in his 20's, was in need of a kidney transplant. His condition had

taken a turn for the worse, forcing him to undergo dialysis as he waited for a donor.

"I found out that he was sick and that they were trying to find a living donor," she said. "I just said I'll get tested, see if I'm a match."

Lynch, could not believe the offer. His family, and two brothers had been tested and were not a match.

"[She] really sort of pushed her way in the door and said I want to get tested and do this," he said. "And sure enough, her matching was just impeccable. She and I

matched right up, almost like brother and sister."

Against all odds, Richard was the perfect match. She called it a "miracle".

"I think anytime you can share something with someone else that needs it, it's pretty important to do," Richard told FOX 17 News. "Whether it's your time, or your money. Or your kidney."

Since the surgeries, both Richard and Lynch have been able to return home, and are doing well. They say they are bonded for life and have deepened their friendship through the experience.

Richard, a mother of three, plans to get back to work at Eastown Salon after 4-6 weeks of recovery time.

Lynch is looking forward to resuming the active lifestyle he had, before his condition worsened.

"Just to step up and do something like that takes a special person, so she is definitely paying it forward," he said. "How you believe in fate, or whatever, I don't

know...but sometimes, somethings are just meant to be. And this was."

Richard hopes her story will inspire others to become living organ donors.

FOX 17 salutes Becky Richard, our January Pay it Forward Person of the Month!