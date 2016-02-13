2 people walking across Golden Gate Bridge hit by blow darts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say two people were hit by blow darts while walking across the Golden Gate Bridge.

The California Highway Patrol says an officer patrolling the bridge on bicycle was flagged down Friday by a man who had been hit in the leg.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the 5-inch long dart had sunk about two inches into the man’s skin.

Officials say that as emergency personnel were speaking with the man, a woman approached them and said she too had been hit by a blow dart in the knee. Both were evaluated by paramedics and released at the scene.

The CHP says it has opened an investigation and that officers are looking for surveillance video of the attacks.

