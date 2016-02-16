Police: Inactive grenade found in Ludington Goodwill store donations

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — Police say an inactive grenade that was found in a box of donations at a Goodwill store in Ludington prompted a brief scare.

State police troopers and the bomb squad responded Sunday afternoon to the store in Ludington following a report that the explosive was found.

The Ludington Daily News reports that it turned out there was no cause for alarm, however, since it was inactive.

Authorities advise anyone wanting to dispose of a military relic such as a grenade should contact police or sheriff’s officials to make arrangements.

