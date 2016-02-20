Lock of John Lennon’s hair fetches $35,000 at auction

8th September 1966: Pop star John Lennon (1940 - 1980) takes time out from The Beatles to play a young soldier, Private Gripweed, in Richard Lester's film 'How I Won the War', which is being shot on location in Germany and Spain. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — A lock of John Lennon’s hair that was snipped as he prepared for a film role has sold for $35,000.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions said Saturday that the 4-inch lock of hair was purchased by Paul Fraser, a United Kingdom-based memorabilia collector.

A German hairdresser kept a tuft of Lennon’s hair after giving him a trim before the Beatle started filming “How I Won the War,” a dark comedy released in 1967. The movie follows the World War II misadventures of British troops led by an inept commander.

The hair was one of several Beatles-related items on auction. A photograph of the iconic band signed by all four members went for $42,500. And a sealed copy of the band’s “butcher” cover for the “Yesterday and Today” album went for $125, 000.

