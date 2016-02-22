Thief dresses as Walmart worker, walks out door with four HDTVs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man dressed in a Walmart uniform stole four televisions from a store in Chesterfield County, according to officials.

According to police, the man was wearing a blue Walmart vest. As shown on surveillance video, he placed four HDTVs in a shopping cart and walked out of the store through an emergency exit.

“They were loaded into a waiting, full-size SUV,” a Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers spokesperson told WTVR.

The crime was reported on Jan. 14. The suspect was not an employee at the store or any neighboring Walmart stores.

“He was approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and had a thin build. He wore tan cargo pants and a light gray, hooded sweatshirt under the blue Walmart vest,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers Program at 804-748-0660.