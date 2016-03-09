Newlywed leads police on chase in car marked ‘just married’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- A 27-year-old man was arrested last week after he allegedly led police on a wild pursuit in Tennessee before telling officers he had "just got married and was trying to process everything," according to KTLA.

