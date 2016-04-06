Room to Grow with Tylor Devereaux – Checking Out the Nursery Space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leigh Ann and Tylor Devereaux check out the room that will be used for the nursery. Anna's House in Grand Rapids was a big influence for Leigh Ann's nursery inspiration. Since Anna's House was designed by Tylor, what a perfect collaboration!

Check back next week to see the room they will be using for the nursery, go over measurements and start to get a vision of what it will become.

For more information about Tylor Devereaux and his designs, check out his website at tdinteriordesign.com

Check out Anna's House in person to see Leigh Ann's inspiration and find a location near you, visit annashouseus.com