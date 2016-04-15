NFL 2016 schedule released; Lions open at Indy, host Minnesota on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK – The NFL released the 2016 schedule Thursday, and the quest for the Lombardi Trophy will start with a familiar matchup as the Panthers face off with the Broncos – the team that beat them in Super Bowl 50.
Here’s a full rundown of the first week’s games:
Jonthan Livingston Smeagol
The only interest I have in the NFL anymore is the pool I am in. We all try to guess when the dates of the following will occur:
First arrest of an NFL player or coach
First major ethical controversy
First blatantly fixed game
First advertiser/sponsor pullout
First conduct suspension of at least one game
First discretionary ignoring of the rules by Goodell
The full pool is usually awarded out by the fourth game or so.
The NFL is a joke. A bad, ugly joke.