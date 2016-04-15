× NFL 2016 schedule released; Lions open at Indy, host Minnesota on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK – The NFL released the 2016 schedule Thursday, and the quest for the Lombardi Trophy will start with a familiar matchup as the Panthers face off with the Broncos – the team that beat them in Super Bowl 50.

Here’s a full rundown of the first week’s games:

See the full 2016 schedule on NFL.com.