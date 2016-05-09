New campaign to make roads safer for bicyclists

Posted 4:30 PM, May 9, 2016, by , Updated at 04:44PM, May 9, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More and more bicyclists are hitting the road and Grand Rapids is launching a new safety campaign.

"Driving Change" is meant to clarify the 'Rules of the Road' for both drivers and bicyclists.

In recent years, 70 miles of bike lanes have been added to Grand Rapids streets and that has caused some confusion.  In 2014, there were more than 150 bicycle crashes with cars in the city.

The campaign will be visible through billboards, radio and television ads.  For more information, you can check out GRDrivingChange.org .

 

