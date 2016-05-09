New campaign to make roads safer for bicyclists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More and more bicyclists are hitting the road and Grand Rapids is launching a new safety campaign.

"Driving Change" is meant to clarify the 'Rules of the Road' for both drivers and bicyclists.

In recent years, 70 miles of bike lanes have been added to Grand Rapids streets and that has caused some confusion. In 2014, there were more than 150 bicycle crashes with cars in the city.

The campaign will be visible through billboards, radio and television ads. For more information, you can check out GRDrivingChange.org .