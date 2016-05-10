Decision on transgender bathroom guidelines expected by end of summer

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Board of Education will issue a decision by the end of summer on whether to approve guidelines that would allow students to use bathrooms based on their gender identity.
Hundreds of parents and students packed the board's Tuesday meeting to speak on the issue during the final opportunity for public comment. A decision will be made by August, at the earliest, which will give the board time to consider the several thousand comments received, according to board president John Austin.
Introduced in March, the proposal is designed to guide schools on providing protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students. The state Board of Education extended the deadline for public comment in March in wake of widespread backlash.
“Transgender students deserve a safe learning environment like any other student," said Zoe Steinfeld, a transgender student. "It’s really important to me to be able to have full access to public life so I’m very appreciative of what the state board of education is doing.”
Opponents to the proposed guidelines rallied outside the Tuesday meeting prior to public comment. Doug Levesque said the policies amount to child abuse and the board needs to stay out of the debate.
"There’s a lot of dangerous aspects to this that I think are logical that could interfere with education in the classroom," he said. "We just don’t want the board of education making policy, especially when it comes to these social ideas.”
Some state lawmakers have vowed to push for passage of legislation to stop students from using a bathroom other than the one matching their birth certificate.
The issue has spurred political clashes nationwide. On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department sued the state of North Carolina over its new law requiring transgender people to use the public restroom corresponding to the gender on their birth certificate. U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the law amounts to “state-sponsored discrimination” and is aimed at “a problem that doesn’t exist.”
The policies introduced by the Michigan Board of Education include voluntary guidelines such as allowing a student to use restrooms based on their gender identity, addressing students by their “chosen name” and gender pronouns that “correspond to their gender identity,” ensuring staff are trained to address issues facing LGBTQ students, and supporting the creation of clubs like as gay-straight alliances.
The board is accepting written comment from the public through the end of Wednesday. If approved, school districts would not be required to adopt the policies.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Justin Case
This can all be simply solved by how you urinate. If you sit, you go to the “girls”, if you stand, you go to the boys. Of course exceptions are allowed for those who HAVE to sit for physical (dis)abilities.
steve
Channel 8 just had an article dealing with this. Part of the article showed an individual from some LGBT type organization who said the fears of the straight community are overblown. Bullshit. I don’t want any legislation passed that would give anyone a chance to find out if he was right. Let’s hope that whatever little sanity that’s is left in the legislature in Lansing uses common sense for a change.
Mike James
If you are born a male you use the makes locker room and bathroom. If you were born a female you use the female’s restroom. Kids should not be forced to shower with a person who has the opposite sex anatomy. What about those kids well being and feelings? If these kids who do not want to share a shower with a person with the opposite sex anatomy, will they be teased or called homophobe?
algerdave
Doesn’t look like these ‘guidelines’ are just informational anymore. The US DOJ is suing NC, saying that this issue is one of civil rights. So now people have the civil right to use whatever bathroom they want to. What’s next? Your guess is as good as mine.
Mary Elizabeth
They’re so concerned about ‘protecting’ the half of one percent or less, while the rest of us get our rights to feeling secure in a woman’s restroom or shower decimated?!?! How does this make any sense? The can of worms was opened long ago, and they’re still slithering out. smh… you are opening the door for sinister and vile evilness to be blown wide open. If allowed, now any pervert can claim to identify as a female and gain access to places where women of any age are vulnerable. It’s already happening in other states. They’re testing the waters. Don’t be stupid Michigan! Shoot this thing down. This is NOT a civil rights issue, it’s a special interest rights issue. When they’re rights impose on mine, that’s where their rights end!
CynPro
HAS THE WORLD GONE MAD? I’m a woman over 60 and certainly do NOT want boys/men in the restroom stall next to me. There are far too many instances reported (and probably many more unreported) in which men have placed cameras so they can photo under girls’/ladies’ dresses or up their shorts. What do law makers think is going to happen if they open the doors of girls/women’s restrooms to whoever wants to enter?
Will there be restroom police who will guarentee that a boy/man claiming to be transgender will not go in and rape a lone girl/woman? Until there is a way to read their hearts and minds, to know their intent, boys/men should NOT be in girls’/women’s restrooms.
If a person wants to change their gender, that’s up to them, but the rest of us should not have to suffer the consequences of their decision.