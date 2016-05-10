Michigan basketball player hurt in Brussels attacks says recovery going well

Posted 8:46 AM, May 10, 2016, by , Updated at 08:47AM, May 10, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Sebastian Bellin and his wife, Sara. Undated courtesy photo.

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Former Oakland University basketball player Sebastien Bellin says he expects to return to Michigan in two or three weeks and his recovery following the March bombings at an airport in Brussels is ahead of schedule.

Bellin became known as the man photographed lying bloody on the floor of the airport after the March 22 bombings. He is a former member of the Belgian national team who played at Oakland University. He attended the Detroit-area school from 1998-2000.

Sebastien Bellin after a bomb went off at a Brussels airport. Courtesy BC Telenet Oostende.

Sebastien Bellin after a bomb went off at a Brussels airport. Courtesy BC Telenet Oostende.

In a news release issued by Oakland, Bellin says he was scheduled to have scans and X-rays on his reconstructed hip on Monday. He is expected to have surgery Friday to repair his left tibia. He also says he’s running more than a month ahead of schedule.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment