Michigan basketball player hurt in Brussels attacks says recovery going well

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Former Oakland University basketball player Sebastien Bellin says he expects to return to Michigan in two or three weeks and his recovery following the March bombings at an airport in Brussels is ahead of schedule.

Bellin became known as the man photographed lying bloody on the floor of the airport after the March 22 bombings. He is a former member of the Belgian national team who played at Oakland University. He attended the Detroit-area school from 1998-2000.

In a news release issued by Oakland, Bellin says he was scheduled to have scans and X-rays on his reconstructed hip on Monday. He is expected to have surgery Friday to repair his left tibia. He also says he’s running more than a month ahead of schedule.