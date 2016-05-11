Michigan drunken driving crackdown nets hundreds of arrests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Michigan arrested more than 560 motorists for drunken driving during a stepped-up enforcement effort earlier this year.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning on Wednesday announced results of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown that took place March 16 to April 4.

During the statewide effort, officers also issued more than 890 citations for driving with a suspended license, more than 860 for uninsured motorists and nearly 1,900 for speeding. Following a pursuit in Marquette County, officers arrested a motorist for maintaining a meth lab.

The Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center says there were 303 alcohol-involved fatalities in Michigan during 2015.