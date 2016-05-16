× Stamp Out Hunger gathers over 100k pounds of food

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – This year’s Stamp Out Hunger was a huge success.

The food drive happened over the weekend where U.S. Postal Service employees collected food on their routes. According to Feeding America West Michigan, more than 108,000 pounds of food was donated by people in Grand Rapids. Last year, only 60,000 pounds was collected.

More donations are expected to come in throughout the week, as letter carriers gather up anything that was left over on their routes.

The national total is still being tallied.